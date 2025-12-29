“Yank, the Army Weekly”— Forging the Soldier's Perspective in WWII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A classic “Sad Sack” comic by Sgt. George Baker for Yank, the Army Weekly, humorously illustrates the everyday challenges faced by soldiers during World War II. The character, inspired by real-life private and Yank magazine staffer Ben Schnall, captures the spirit, humor, and daily struggles of military life. (Illustration courtesy of YANK archives)