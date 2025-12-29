(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Yank, the Army Weekly"— Forging the Soldier's Perspective in WWII

    “Yank, the Army Weekly”— Forging the Soldier's Perspective in WWII

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A classic “Sad Sack” comic by Sgt. George Baker for Yank, the Army Weekly, humorously illustrates the everyday challenges faced by soldiers during World War II. The character, inspired by real-life private and Yank magazine staffer Ben Schnall, captures the spirit, humor, and daily struggles of military life. (Illustration courtesy of YANK archives)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:04
    “Yank, the Army Weekly” — Forging the Soldier's Perspective in World War II

    Combat Documentation
    U.S. Military History
    U.S. Army
    World War II
    YANK Magazine
    Military Correspondents

