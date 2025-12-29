Sketch artist renderings were an important editorial component of each issue of Yank, the Army Weekly magazine, during World War II. The United States military published the magazine during the war. The magazine’s correspondents, photographers, and artists were primarily enlisted soldiers, with a few officers serving as managers. It was initially available only to the U.S. Army in overseas combat theaters. (Image courtesy of Yank archives)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9466194
|VIRIN:
|251231-A-A3543-1231
|Resolution:
|5340x4044
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Yank, the Army Weekly”— Forging the Soldier's Perspective in WWII [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Yank, the Army Weekly” — Forging the Soldier's Perspective in World War II
No keywords found.