    “Yank, the Army Weekly”— Forging the Soldier's Perspective in WWII [Image 2 of 4]

    “Yank, the Army Weekly”— Forging the Soldier's Perspective in WWII

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sketch artist renderings were an important editorial component of each issue of Yank, the Army Weekly magazine, during World War II. The United States military published the magazine during the war. The magazine’s correspondents, photographers, and artists were primarily enlisted soldiers, with a few officers serving as managers. It was initially available only to the U.S. Army in overseas combat theaters. (Image courtesy of Yank archives)

    “Yank, the Army Weekly” — Forging the Soldier's Perspective in World War II

    Combat Documentation
    U.S. Military History
    U.S. Army
    World War II
    YANK Magazine
    Military Correspondents

