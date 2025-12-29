“Yank, the Army Weekly”— Forging the Soldier's Perspective in WWII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sketch artist renderings were an important editorial component of each issue of Yank, the Army Weekly magazine, during World War II. The United States military published the magazine during the war. The magazine’s correspondents, photographers, and artists were primarily enlisted soldiers, with a few officers serving as managers. It was initially available only to the U.S. Army in overseas combat theaters. (Image courtesy of Yank archives)