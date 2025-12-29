(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    250415-N-FJ200-1045

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    250415-N-FJ200-1045 WASHINGTON (April 15, 2025) A photograph of USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) Sailor Seaman Second Class Reginald J. Fisher, one of 64 Sailors who perished on Dec. 6, 1917, as the Jacob Jones (DD 61) was torpedoed and sunk by German submarine U-53. The Jacob Jones was the first U.S. Navy destroyer sunk by enemy action in World War I. Mr. Robert "Bob" Jones, the great-nephew of Seaman Fisher, donated the photograph to NHHC during his command visit to see the Jacob Jones ship's bell conservation. (U.S. Navy photo by Clifford L. H. Davis)

    250415-N-FJ200-1045
    #WWI
    #NHHC
    #jacobjones

