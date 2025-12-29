Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250415-N-FJ200-1014 WASHINGTON (April 15, 2025) (left to right) Lead Archaeological Conservator Shanna Daniel of the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) Underwater Archaeology Branch, NHHC Director of Collection Management Frank Thompson, and NHHC Director Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy rear admiral (retired), inspect a photo of USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) Sailor Seaman Second Class Reginald J. Fisher, who perished when the Jacob Jones was torpedoed and sunk by German submarine U-53 with the loss of 64 Sailors, becoming the first U.S. Navy destroyer sunk by enemy action in World War I. Mr. Robert "Bob" Jones, right, is the great-nephew of SN Fisher and visited NHHC to see the recovered Jacob Jones ship's bell and tell of his family's tie to the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Clifford L. H. Davis)