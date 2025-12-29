Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250415-N-FJ200-1043 WASHINGTON (April 15, 2025) Mr. Robert "Bob" Jones, the great-nephew of USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) Sailor Seaman Second Class Reginald J. Fisher, holds up a photo of Seaman Fisher next to the Jacob Jones ship's bell during a visit to NHHC. On Dec. 6, 1917, USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) was torpedoed and sunk by German submarine U-53 with the loss of 64 Sailors, becoming the first U.S. Navy destroyer sunk by enemy action in World War I. The ship's bell was recovered from the shipwreck in January 2024 in coordination by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit and NHHC. (U.S. Navy photo by Clifford L. H. Davis)