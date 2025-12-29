Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250415-N-FJ200-1030 WASHINGTON (April 15, 2025) Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) Director Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy rear admiral (retired), left, and Lead Archaeological Conservator Shanna Daniel of the NHHC Underwater Archaeology Branch, right, watch as Mr. Robert "Bob" Jones, center, the great-nephew of USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) Sailor Seaman Second Class Reginald J. Fisher, examine the Jacob Jones ship's bell during a visit to NHHC. On Dec. 6, 1917, USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) was torpedoed and sunk by German submarine U-53 with the loss of 64 Sailors, becoming the first U.S. Navy destroyer sunk by enemy action in World War I. The ship's bell was recovered from the shipwreck in January 2024 in coordination by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit and NHHC. (U.S. Navy photo by Clifford L. H. Davis)