    250415-N-FJ200-1033

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Clifford Davis 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    250415-N-FJ200-1033 WASHINGTON (April 15, 2025) Mr. Robert "Bob" Jones, the great-nephew of USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) Sailor Seaman Second Class Reginald J. Fisher, examines the Jacob Jones ship's bell during a visit to NHHC. On Dec. 6, 1917, USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) was torpedoed and sunk by German submarine U-53 with the loss of 64 Sailors, becoming the first U.S. Navy destroyer sunk by enemy action in World War I. The ship's bell was recovered from the shipwreck in January 2024 in coordination by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit and NHHC. (U.S. Navy photo by Clifford L. H. Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:23
    Photo ID: 9466173
    VIRIN: 250415-N-FJ200-1033
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 250415-N-FJ200-1033 [Image 7 of 7], by Clifford Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WWI
    #NHHC
    #underwaterarchaeology
    #jacobjones

