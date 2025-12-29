A formation of UH-1N helicopters assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron fly over the Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The 1st Helicopter Squadron conducts rotary-wing airlift, security, and contingency operations in support of Joint Base Andrews and the National Capitol Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9465511
|VIRIN:
|251225-F-XI802-1331
|Resolution:
|7809x4081
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.