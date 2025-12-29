(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game [Image 1 of 5]

    1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    Players from the Washington Commanders stand with fans for a photo at the Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The service members were recognized for preforming the flyover before kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 11:49
    This work, 1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBA, flyover, 1HS, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, NFL

