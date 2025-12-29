(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game

    1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    Fireworks burst during the national anthem at the Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The 1st Helicopter Squadron conducts rotary-wing airlift, security, and contingency operations in support of Joint Base Andrews and the National Capitol Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 11:49
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

