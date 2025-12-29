1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fireworks burst during the national anthem at the Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The 1st Helicopter Squadron conducts rotary-wing airlift, security, and contingency operations in support of Joint Base Andrews and the National Capitol Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)