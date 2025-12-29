1st HS conducts flyover for Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game

Service members present colors and sing the national anthem at the Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The service members were recognized for preforming the flyover before kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 11:49
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
