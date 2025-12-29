Flying above the rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Caden Gotelli, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, flies above the Southeastern United States, Dec. 5, 2025. Loadmasters are responsible for properly loading, securing, and escorting cargo and passengers, ensuring people and cargo remain safe during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)