Flying above the rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jalen Lacy, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling above the Southeastern United States, Dec. 5, 2025. The C-17 provides flexible airpower through both expansive cargo capacity and ability to operate in austere environments, extending airlift capabilities for rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)