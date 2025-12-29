U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaak Giefer and Capt. Jalen Lacy, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct their preflight checklist for a local training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The C-17 crew requires two pilots to work in tandem throughout all stages of flight, fulfilling multiple tasks at once during critical stages of flight and creating redundancy in operations for safe and effective mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9464839
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-SC242-2081
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying above the rain [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.