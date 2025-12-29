Flying above the rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaak Giefer and Capt. Jalen Lacy, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, conduct their preflight checklist for a local training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The C-17 crew requires two pilots to work in tandem throughout all stages of flight, fulfilling multiple tasks at once during critical stages of flight and creating redundancy in operations for safe and effective mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)