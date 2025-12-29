Flying above the rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jackson Walvoord, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts preflight for a local training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The preflight process for C-17s involves extensive interior and exterior checklists as maintainers and aircrew work together to ensure safe aircraft operation in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)