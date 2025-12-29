(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flying above the rain [Image 7 of 12]

    Flying above the rain

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jackson Walvoord, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, conducts preflight for a local training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. The preflight process for C-17s involves extensive interior and exterior checklists as maintainers and aircrew work together to ensure safe aircraft operation in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:50
    Photo ID: 9464838
    VIRIN: 251205-F-SC242-1818
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying above the rain [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS;
    C-17

