Flying above the rain

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker line up for aerial refueling above the Southeastern United States, Dec. 5, 2025. Aircrew members routinely conduct training flights from their home stations to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)