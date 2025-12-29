ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The community of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni watch a Christmas Parade at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The Christmas Parade is an annual event held by MCAS Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting to help build community moral and holiday cheer before the year comes to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)



This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white in lightroom.