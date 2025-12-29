(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade [Image 8 of 9]

    ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Community members of Atago Housing watch a Christmas Parade at Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The Christmas Parade is an annual event held by MCAS Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting to help build community moral and holiday cheer before the year comes to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 20:48
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

