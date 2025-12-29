ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members of Atago Housing watch a Christmas Parade at Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The Christmas Parade is an annual event held by MCAS Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting to help build community moral and holiday cheer before the year comes to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)