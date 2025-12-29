ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and firefighters with the MCASI Fire and Emergency Services pose for a group photo during a Christmas Parade at Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The Christmas Parade is an annual event held by MCAS Iwakuni ARFF to help build community moral and holiday cheer before the year comes to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)