ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade

Community members of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni wave to U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Service Squadron (HHS), riding in an P-19R Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicle during a Christmas Parade at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The Christmas Parade is an annual event held by MCAS Iwakuni ARFF to help build community moral and holiday cheer before the year comes to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)