ARFF MCAS Iwakuni 2025 Christmas Parade

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Berryhill, center, a lead firefighter with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Service Squadron (HHS), dressed as Santa Clause, passes out candy during a Christmas Parade at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. The Christmas Parade is an annual event held by MCAS Iwakuni ARFF to help build community moral and holiday cheer before the year comes to an end. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)