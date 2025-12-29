Tinker Air Show Draws Hundreds of Thousands, Celebrates Military Excellence and Community Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the 2025 Tinker Air Show June 28 and 29 for a high-profile display of airpower, patriotism, and pride at Tinker Air Force Base, OK. The two-day event, themed Warriors of Air and Space, marked the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ return to Oklahoma in eight years and capped off a weeklong series of military appreciation activities held across the Oklahoma City metro. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)