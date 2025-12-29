The Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the 2025 Tinker Air Show June 28 and 29 for a high-profile display of airpower, patriotism, and pride at Tinker Air Force Base, OK. The two-day event, themed Warriors of Air and Space, marked the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ return to Oklahoma in eight years and capped off a weeklong series of military appreciation activities held across the Oklahoma City metro. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)
|06.26.2025
|12.30.2025 18:01
|9464533
|250626-F-MO401-2224
|7738x4353
|8.93 MB
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|1
|1
This work, Tinker Air Show Draws Hundreds of Thousands, Celebrates Military Excellence and Community Support [Image 22 of 22], by Breonna Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.