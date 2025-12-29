(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Air Show Draws Hundreds of Thousands, Celebrates Military Excellence and Community Support [Image 5 of 22]

    Tinker Air Show Draws Hundreds of Thousands, Celebrates Military Excellence and Community Support

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the 2025 Tinker Air Show June 28 and 29 for a high-profile display of airpower, patriotism, and pride at Tinker Air Force Base, OK. The two-day event, themed Warriors of Air and Space, marked the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ return to Oklahoma in eight years and capped off a weeklong series of military appreciation activities held across the Oklahoma City metro. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 18:00
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Tinker AFB
    Tinker Air Force Base
    AF Thunderbirds
    Tinker Air Show
    Thunderbirds

