Tinker Air Show Draws Hundreds of Thousands, Celebrates Military Excellence and Community Support

"Tora, Tora, Tora," demonstration team performs the re-creation of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor during the Tinker Air Show. The Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the 2025 Tinker Air Show June 28 and 29 for a high-profile display of airpower, patriotism, and pride at Tinker Air Force Base, OK. The two-day event, themed Warriors of Air and Space, marked the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ return to Oklahoma in eight years and capped off a weeklong series of military appreciation activities held across the Oklahoma City metro. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9464518
|VIRIN:
|250629-F-MO401-2002
|Resolution:
|6781x5425
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
