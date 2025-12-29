(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule [Image 4 of 5]

    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor welds part of the miter gate at Green Lock and Dam 1 in Reed, Kentucky, Aug. 15, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9463553
    VIRIN: 250815-A-KX407-4997
    Resolution: 3987x2658
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    This work, USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule [Image 5 of 5], by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green River
    miter gate rehab
    USACE
    welding
    green river lock and dam 1

