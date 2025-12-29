Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:09 Photo ID: 9463553 VIRIN: 250815-A-KX407-4997 Resolution: 3987x2658 Size: 2.45 MB Location: KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule [Image 5 of 5], by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.