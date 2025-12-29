(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule [Image 5 of 5]

    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The miter gate at Green Lock and Dam 1 in Reed, Kentucky, is lifted out of the water for the Louisville District team to inspect as part of the miter gate repairs project.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9463535
    VIRIN: 250815-A-KX407-7398
    Resolution: 1242x2208
    Size: 490.63 KB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule [Image 5 of 5], by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

