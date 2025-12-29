(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed work at Green River Lock and Dam 1 in Reed, Kentucky. The lock chamber was closed from Aug. 4 - 27, followed by a second closure from Sept. 29 - Oct. 17 to allow the team to perform critical miter gate repairs ensuring the long-term reliability of the project.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9463532
    VIRIN: 250815-A-KX407-1766
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule [Image 5 of 5], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule
    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule
    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule
    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule
    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Green River
    miter gate rehab
    USACE
    green river lock and dam 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery