USACE completes two-phase miter gate repair project ahead of schedule

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently completed work at Green River Lock and Dam 1 in Reed, Kentucky. The lock chamber was closed from Aug. 4 - 27, followed by a second closure from Sept. 29 - Oct. 17 to allow the team to perform critical miter gate repairs ensuring the long-term reliability of the project.