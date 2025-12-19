109th MPAD strengthens readiness at Fort Hood before deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson, left, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, instructs the unit on storytelling techniques at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 21, 2025. The unit is preparing to deploy to Europe in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)