109th MPAD strengthens readiness at Fort Hood before deployment

U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment eat dinner at a dining facility after arriving at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 14, 2025. The 109th MPAD is preparing to deploy to Europe in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)