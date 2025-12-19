109th MPAD strengthens readiness at Fort Hood before deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Dave Thomson, left, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Buskirk, a data operations warrant officer with the 213th Regional Support Group, open Christmas care packages at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025. The packages were given to each Soldier in the unit by the American Legion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)