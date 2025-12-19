(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    109th MPAD strengthens readiness at Fort Hood before deployment [Image 3 of 9]

    109th MPAD strengthens readiness at Fort Hood before deployment

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment perform planks during a unit physical fitness session at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 20, 2025. The unit is preparing to deploy to Europe in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 23:40
    Photo ID: 9463369
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-IK914-8510
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th MPAD strengthens readiness at Fort Hood before deployment [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    deployment
    Fort Hood
    Pennsylvania National Guard

