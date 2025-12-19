109th MPAD strengthens readiness at Fort Hood before deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment pose for a photo after a unit physical fitness session at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025. The unit is preparing to deploy to Europe in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)