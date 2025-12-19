LRS Walk Through

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th ABW command chief, receive a brief about the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment shop at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The commander visited various units, including fuels and the traffic management office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
12.17.2025
12.29.2025
9462108
251218-F-PB738-1279
