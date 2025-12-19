LRS Walk Through

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th ABW command chief, receive a brief about the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment shop at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The commander visited various units, including fuels and the traffic management office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)