LRS, 39ABW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, is shown how to perform vehicle checks by an Airman assigned to the 39th Logistic Readiness Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The commander visited various units, including fuels and the traffic management office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)