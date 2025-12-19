(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TURKEY

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cougar Heiny, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution, perform a vehicle check at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The commander visited various 39th LRS shops, including fuels and the traffic management office to get a firsthand look at how the airmen ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 01:58
    This work, LRS Walk Through [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

