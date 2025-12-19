LRS Walk Through

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cougar Heiny, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution, perform a vehicle check at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The commander visited various 39th LRS shops, including fuels and the traffic management office to get a firsthand look at how the airmen ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)