LRS Walk Through

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, dons personnel protective equipment during a 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron immersion at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The visit allows wing leadership a close-up view of how the fuels shop ensures their vehicles are ready to go. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)