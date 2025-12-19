(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, receives a brief during a 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron immersion at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The visit allows wing leadership a close-up view of how operations work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 01:58
    VIRIN: 251218-F-PB738-1250
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Walk Through [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

