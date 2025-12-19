LRS Walk Through

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, receives a brief during a 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron immersion at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. The visit allows wing leadership a close-up view of how operations work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)