USECAF Lohmeier addresses WOTS Class 26-02 graduates

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt L. Lohmeier meets with Warrant Officer Training School leadership during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 18, 2025. The visit included an overview of the WOTS curriculum and engagement with cadre and students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)