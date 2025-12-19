USECAF Lohmeier addresses WOTS Class 26-02 graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Brow attends Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-02 graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 18, 2025. This is the first WOTS graduation since the induction of Brow Flight has been added in honor of Brow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)