USECAF Lohmeier addresses WOTS Class 26-02 graduates Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Under Secretary of the Air Force, Matt L. Lohmeier, served as the guest speaker for Warrant Officer Training School graduation Class 26-02 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 18, 2025.



The WOTS program is an eight-week, in-residence accessioning course designed to develop highly technical noncommissioned officers into warrant officers who serve as trusted technical experts and advisors.



“This class is unique because graduates are being assigned across multiple mission areas,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Charron, WOTS instructor. “Some are going to cyber units, while others are integrating into organizations such as aircraft maintenance, Office of Special Investigations and other units that can benefit from cyber and expertise.”



During his remarks, Lohmeier emphasized the importance of warrant officers in connecting advanced capabilities with operational requirements across the Department of the Air Force. He focused on the complex national security environment and the critical need for warrant officers in today's Air Force, and explained how these new graduates bring synergy to these domains.



“We support and conduct missions in every region on the earth,” said Lohmeier. “Everything we do with our allies and partners hinges on secure and seamless integration of cyber and IT capabilities.”



As part of the visit, Lohmeier met with WOTS leadership and received an overview of the program’s mission and training approach, which prepares graduates to immediately contribute at the unit level upon return to the operational force.



“You'll be credible advisors who understand your role and demonstrate effective communication skills informed by technical knowledge to advise command teams toward effective decision making,’ said Lohmeier. “Much is being asked of you, but your graduation here, today, signifies that your leadership and the Air Force deem you ready for this responsibility.”



The graduation marked the successful completion of training for WOTS Class 26-02, whose graduates consist of 30 regular Air Force, nine International Guardsmen, and one Air Force reservist will now serve across the Department of the Air Force as warrant officers, applying deep technical expertise in support of mission success.