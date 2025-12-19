USECAF Lohmeier addresses WOTS Class 26-02 graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt L. Lohmeier attends Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-02 graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 18, 2025. In his remarks, Lohmeier emphasized the role warrant officers play as technical experts and advisors across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)