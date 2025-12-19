(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USECAF Lohmeier addresses WOTS Class 26-02 graduates [Image 4 of 7]

    USECAF Lohmeier addresses WOTS Class 26-02 graduates

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt L. Lohmeier poses with Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-02 graduates during a graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 18, 2025. In his remarks, Lohmeier emphasized the role warrant officers play as technical experts and advisors across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 15:52
    VIRIN: 251218-F-IW492-1014
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Maxwell AFB
    USECAF
    WOTS

