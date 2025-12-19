Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt L. Lohmeier poses with Warrant Officer Training School Class 26-02 graduates during a graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 18, 2025. In his remarks, Lohmeier emphasized the role warrant officers play as technical experts and advisors across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
USECAF Lohmeier addresses WOTS Class 26-02 graduates
