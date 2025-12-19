U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers of the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, during a challenge coin ceremony held in Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. The individual Soldiers were rewarded challenge coins and a certificate to commemorate their meticulous work ethic and unit cohesion while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 06:30
|Photo ID:
|9460352
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-TB909-1055
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jordan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.