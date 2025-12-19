New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers of the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, during a challenge coin ceremony held in Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. The individual Soldiers were rewarded challenge coins and a certificate to commemorate their meticulous work ethic and unit cohesion while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)