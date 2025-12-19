(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group [Image 6 of 8]

    New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

    IRAQ

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers of the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, during a challenge coin ceremony held in Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. The individual Soldiers were rewarded challenge coins and a certificate to commemorate their meticulous work ethic and unit cohesion while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 06:30
    Photo ID: 9460352
    VIRIN: 251218-A-TB909-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jordan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Integrator, 42nd RSG, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey, National Guard, Iraq

