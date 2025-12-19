New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, shakes hands with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victoria Zimbardo, assigned to the 42nd Regional Support Group (42nd RSG), New Jersey National Guard, during a challenge coin ceremony, Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. 42nd RSG is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and Soldiers were rewarded challenge coins for their exceptional work and contributions during their deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)