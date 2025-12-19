(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group [Image 8 of 8]

    New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

    IRAQ

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Service members from the 42nd Regional Support Group (42nd RSG), New Jersey National Guard, attend a challenge coin ceremony, honored by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. The 42nd RSG is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and provides a trained staff as mission command for a sustainment task force capable of conducting sustainment support operations as part of emergency management assistance compacts. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 06:30
    Photo ID: 9460354
    VIRIN: 251218-A-TB909-1065
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jordan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

