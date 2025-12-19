New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

Service members from the 42nd Regional Support Group (42nd RSG), New Jersey National Guard, attend a challenge coin ceremony, honored by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. The 42nd RSG is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and provides a trained staff as mission command for a sustainment task force capable of conducting sustainment support operations as part of emergency management assistance compacts. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 06:30
|Photo ID:
|9460354
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-TB909-1065
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
