    New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

    New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

    IRAQ

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, applaud challenge coin recipients, Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. The recipients were rewarded challenge coins from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, for their exceptional work while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 06:30
    Photo ID: 9460353
    VIRIN: 251218-A-TB909-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jordan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

