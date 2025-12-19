New Jersey Adjutant General Visits the 42nd Regional Support Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, applaud challenge coin recipients, Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2025. The recipients were rewarded challenge coins from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne Mays, adjutant general of the New Jersey National Guard, for their exceptional work while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)